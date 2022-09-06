Watch: Honig explains why this means more legal trouble for Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon is expected to surrender and face New York state charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border, people familiar with the matter say. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig discusses.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Steve Bannon, advisor to former President Donald Trump, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Bannon is appearing before a federal judge in connection with his indictment for contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee on January 6. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
