Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to former President Donald Trump’s formal response in court to the Justice Department’s blockbuster filing, which revealed new details about the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
trump mar a lago fbi search doj filing response mccabe sot ac360 vpx_00001425.png
Now playing
02:13
Ex-FBI deputy director says Trump's response is 'all over the map'
CNN
Now playing
03:08
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
Getty Images
Now playing
02:55
Melania Trump 'annoyed' by FBI searching personal belongings
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump
Now playing
02:25
Here's why the Biden administration wants to talk about Trump
Now playing
02:29
Honig says DOJ filing shows FBI had no choice but to search Mar-a-Lago
Getty Images
Now playing
01:26
Why the Trump and Hillary Clinton cases aren't the same thing
Now playing
01:09
Ex-Republican governor has advice for Joe Biden on how to deal with GOP
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Now playing
01:47
Biden's message to GOP on Jan. 6: 'Whose side are you on?'
Now playing
02:49
'Gives me chills': Grisham reacts to Graham's rhetoric
CNN
Now playing
02:02
Haberman: This is what GOP is learning about abortion rights during midterms
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing is titled "A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Funding Request for the FBI." (Photo by Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images)
Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
01:50
Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox
CNN
Now playing
04:26
'Blanks keep getting filled in': What we've learned from Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs
CNN
Now playing
03:56
Elizabeth Warren reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
CNN
Now playing
02:17
Brown challenges Florida gubernatorial candidate on changing abortion stance
CNN
Now playing
01:41
'This isn't like him': Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Scott Jennings Joe Biden Split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
02:59
Jennings: We've reached the Joker phase of the Biden presidency