CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
See how migrants use Trump-era pandemic rule to cross into US legally
trump mar a lago fbi search doj filing response mccabe sot ac360 vpx_00001425.png
Now playing
02:13
Ex-FBI deputy director says Trump's response is 'all over the map'
Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran
Reuters, The Arizona Republic/USA Today Network
Now playing
02:31
See why Trump's lawyer may need a lawyer in wake of DOJ photo
Now playing
03:07
Inside Ukraine's second-largest nuclear station under Russian threat
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 04, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
02:00
SE Cupp: Palin followed fame but Alaskans were turned off
Now playing
03:44
Election deniers are changing how midterm ballots will be counted in this state
CNN
Now playing
03:08
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
Childersburg Police Department
Now playing
04:29
Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers at their request
CNN
Now playing
03:08
Why this teacher quit for a corporate job
Now playing
03:15
Nigeria becomes first country to ban foreign models and voice-over artists
Hollywood September movie preview Clerks David Bowie Avatar_00010103.png
Now playing
01:37
September movie preview
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
02:48
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet Union president, dead at age 91
CNN
Now playing
01:57
Water in this US city is so dirty, boiling it doesn't make it usable
Childersburg Police Department
Now playing
02:55
'It's weird': Melania Trump's post-White House endeavor raises eyebrows
Childersburg Police Department
Now playing
05:02
He was shot in the face at 17 years old. Now, he teaches a controversial class
Childersburg Police Department
Now playing
06:40
This piece of plastic can turn almost any gun into a machine gun
Childersburg Police Department
Now playing
01:26
'He hung himself': Why Trump and Clinton cases aren't the same thing