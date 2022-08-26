During a September 2021 interview, Kim Crockett, a Republican nominee to be the top elections official in Minnesota, compared the campaign to change voting rules in 2020 to the September 11th terror attacks. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports.
GOP nominee compared changing voting rules to 9/11 attacks
Now playing
01:56
'It makes no sense': Ex-Trump official reacts to Trump seeking a 'special master'
ST PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 23: Florida Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) speaks to the media before casting his vote in the primary election at The Gathering Church on August 23, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Crist faces his opposition Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Now playing
01:33
Henderson: Crist's win a sign of a weak Democratic Party in Florida
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Now playing
04:46
Tapper calls out lawmakers for claiming success on legislation they voted against
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'They are just saying stuff': Ex-federal judge reacts to Trump's legal move
CNN
Now playing
02:03
Haberman: There is an implicit threat in Trump's filing
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
03:35
Why new Trump lawsuit shows disagreement behind the scenes
CNN
Now playing
01:28
Crenshaw calls out 'crazy' rhetoric in his own party after Trump search
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to Covid-19 and new emerging variants on January 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Greg Nash/AFP/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
02:12
Dr. Fauci announces he is stepping down from current roles
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Justice Department and a probe into the politicization of the department under Attorney General William Barr on Capitol Hill, June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
02:43
'This race couldn't be closer': Democrat heavyweights compete in NY congressional primary
Now playing
01:49
Schiff discusses what could be in affidavit used to search Trump's home
Leonard Leo, the executive vice president of the Federalist Society, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill after the Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 6, 2018. Kavanaugh will shift the ideological balance of the court to the right, giving it a solid conservative majority. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
ERIN SCHAFF/NYTNS/ERIN SCHAFF/The New York Times/R
Now playing
02:52
New conservative group led by Trump's 'Supreme Court whisperer' gets $1.6B donation
CNN/Getty
Now playing
02:03
'Blindsided': Haberman reveals Trump team's reaction to FBI search
Now playing
04:10
Ex-Deputy AG: DOJ between a rock and a hard place with Mar-a-Lago affidavit
anderson cooper kth trump fbi mar a lago search ac360 vpx_00000000.png
Now playing
05:20
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga