cardin on smerconish
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Cardin: We should modernize the rules of the Senate
Smerconish
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) tells CNN's Michael Smerconish that the rules of the Senate should be modernized so the trial includes witness testimony like in a normal court.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 13 videos
cardin on smerconish
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Cardin: We should modernize the rules of the Senate
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Letitia James
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what may happen if Trump can't pay massive civil fraud fine
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Anti-American crap': Former GOP congressman calls out Trump's Navalny comments
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TRUMP DALE
Video Ad Feedback
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South Carolina Republican women voters Kaye pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Hear women voters in South Carolina talk Trump, Haley and primary
05:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kemp vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Governor Kemp: This is what I told Special Counsel Jack Smith
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alexander vindman tsr vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley emotional vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haley gets emotional during speech discussing her husband, whom Trump mocked
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary lcl 02192024
Video Ad Feedback
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Midnights" during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Video Ad Feedback
Belief in the Taylor Swift election conspiracy theory, by the numbers
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fani Willis Stand vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what the winery host remembers from Willis and top prosecutor's visit
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab oliver thomas
Video Ad Feedback
Comedian makes unconventional offer to SCOTUS justice
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
manchin vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Manchin: Why I won't endorse Biden right now
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN