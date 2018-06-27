Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
See Sessions joke about separating families
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
See Sessions joke about separating families
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a joke about separating immigrant children from their parents during prepared remarks in Los Angeles.
Source: CNN
Family separations (15 Videos)
See Sessions joke about separating families
Moment Guatemalan mother reunites with son
Hear contentious call between reporters, HHS
Azar: Can find any child in our care in seconds
Governor announces lawsuit over separations
DHS reveals plan to reunite separated families
What zero tolerance really looks like
de Blasio: Kids have lice, bed bugs, chickenpox
Trump: No regrets signing executive order
CBP: About 500 children reunited with parents
White House chaos over immigration reversal
Gupta: Kids develop toxic stress without parents
Mayor learns over 200 kids separated, sent to NY
Trump signs executive order to end family separations
Report: Migrant babies held in 'tender age' centers
Tapper fact-checks DHS on family separations
See More
See Sessions joke about separating families
New Day
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a joke about separating immigrant children from their parents during prepared remarks in Los Angeles.
Source: CNN