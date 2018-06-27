Breaking News

    Hear contentious call between reporters, HHS

During a conference call with reporters, Health and Human Services officials declined to give specific details on the reunification process for children separated from their parents at the border and whether the government is still separating families.
Source: CNN

Anderson Cooper 360

