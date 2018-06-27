Senator: Supreme Court abandoned responsibility

Breaking News

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tells CNN's Anderson Cooper the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban is a win for Trump but not for America.
Source: CNN