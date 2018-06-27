FBI agent testifies on controversial Trump texts

Breaking News

FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who exchanged 375 text messages with Department of Justice attorney Lisa Page that led to his removal from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin's efforts to interfere in the U.S. election last summer, photographed outside his home in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Photo by: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who's at the center of the controversy over the FBI's handling of its investigations into Hillary Clinton and Russia, testified for more than three hours before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
