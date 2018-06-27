McConnell: Fall vote on Kennedy's replacement

Breaking News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Senate will hold a vote this fall to confirm President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named successor to Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Senate will hold a vote this fall to confirm President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named successor to Justice Anthony Kennedy.
