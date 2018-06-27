Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell: Fall vote on Kennedy's replacement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McConnell: Fall vote on Kennedy's replacement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Senate will hold a vote this fall to confirm President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named successor to Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court (17 Videos)

See More

McConnell: Fall vote on Kennedy's replacement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Senate will hold a vote this fall to confirm President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named successor to Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Source: CNN