Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 08: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy testifies before the House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill March 8, 2007 in Washington, DC. Thomas and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - MARCH 08: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy testifies before the House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill March 8, 2007 in Washington, DC. Thomas and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Justice Kennedy harshly critiques Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Justice Kennedy harshly critiques Trump

In a concurrent opinion to upholding the latest version of the Trump administration's travel ban, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, left harsh criticism for the President amid speculation of his retirement.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court (17 Videos)

See More

Justice Kennedy harshly critiques Trump

CNN Tonight

In a concurrent opinion to upholding the latest version of the Trump administration's travel ban, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, left harsh criticism for the President amid speculation of his retirement.
Source: CNN