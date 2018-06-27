Breaking News

    Chao to protesters: 'Leave my husband alone'

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in an encounter with a group protesting family separations at the US-Mexico border.
