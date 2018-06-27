Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

POTUS meets with President of Portugal/TAPE
POTUS meets with President of Portugal/TAPE

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump reacts to Justice Kennedy retirement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump reacts to Justice Kennedy retirement

President Donald Trump responds to news that Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (15 Videos)

See More

Trump reacts to Justice Kennedy retirement

Newsroom

President Donald Trump responds to news that Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN