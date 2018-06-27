Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is seen during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Gorsuch, 49, was sworn in as the 113th Associate Justice in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is seen during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Gorsuch, 49, was sworn in as the 113th Associate Justice in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Kennedy's deciding vote swung huge cases

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kennedy's deciding vote swung huge cases

CNN's Jessica Schneider looks at some of the big issues Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy faced in his time on the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court (15 Videos)

See More

Kennedy's deciding vote swung huge cases

CNN's Jessica Schneider looks at some of the big issues Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy faced in his time on the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN