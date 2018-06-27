Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Deb Haaland: Native American runs for Congress
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Deb Haaland: Native American runs for Congress
The Laguna Pueblo tribe member discusses immigration, the 'Pocahontas' slur, and her race to make history.
Source: CNN
Amanpour's coverage of President Trump (9 Videos)
Deb Haaland: Native American runs for Congress
South Korea: Goal is complete denuclearization
Singapore PM: Kim has 'intention to do something'
Former UK official: N. Koreans are studying Trump
Iran: If US leaves deal, there's 'no deal left'
N. Korean defector skeptical of Kim's intentions
South Korea credits Trump for talks with North
Blinken: Trump 'tweeted himself into a corner' on Syria
Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border
Hayden defends Trump pick over torture ties
See More
Deb Haaland: Native American runs for Congress
Amanpour
The Laguna Pueblo tribe member discusses immigration, the 'Pocahontas' slur, and her race to make history.
Source: CNN