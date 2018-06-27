Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rookie politician topples 10-term incumbent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rookie politician topples 10-term incumbent

First-time politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district.
Source: CNN

2018 Midterm Elections (15 Videos)

See More

Rookie politician topples 10-term incumbent

First-time politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district.
Source: CNN