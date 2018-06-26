Supreme Court ruling gets mixed reactions

The Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration's third version of its travel ban with a 5 to 4 vote, a decision Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes in her dissent has "stark parallels" to the 1944 Supreme Court decision blessing internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
