Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump's travel ban then and now
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump's travel ban then and now
The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban. This was the third version of the ban, after lower-court rulings invalidated previous iterations.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump's travel ban then and now
Trump's tariffs backfire on Harley-Davidson
Roseanne Barr apologizes in teary interview
This airport commits to facial recognition tech
Here's how Chipotle is making a comeback
See the all-new Chevy Blazer
Pop star opens up about relapse in new song
Johnny Depp's candid Rolling Stone interview
Here's how KitKats are made
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged
How 'Stranger Things' helps Eggo sales
GE changed our lives. Why is it struggling?
Feds ban hands-free Tesla device
Lewandowski mocks girl separated from mom
'Black Panther' star honors Waffle House hero
Garfield celebrates 40 years of hating Mondays
See More
Trump's travel ban then and now
The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban. This was the third version of the ban, after lower-court rulings invalidated previous iterations.
Source: CNN