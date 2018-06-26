Breaking News
Lawmaker: You won't win Twitter war with Trump
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) says when Democrats try to get down to the same level as President Trump, they end up hurting any attempt to focus on the issues of the day.
New Day
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) says when Democrats try to get down to the same level as President Trump, they end up hurting any attempt to focus on the issues of the day.
