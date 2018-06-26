Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions defends Trump on immigration policy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions defends Trump on immigration policy
Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers pointed remarks against the Trump administration's critics on immigration.
Source: CNN
Jeff Sessions (15 Videos)
Sessions defends Trump on immigration policy
Sessions: Detention centers not like Nazi Germany
Sessions admits policy is a deterrent
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
Pastor: Jeff Sessions is wrong
Trump tweets he wishes he picked different AG
Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt
Source: Trump pressured Sessions to reverse recusal
Sessions urges bump stock ban through regulation
Sessions: Clinton probe report will reassure US
Cooper breaks down Sessions' recollection
Sessions: I pushed back on Trump-Putin meeting
Sessions: I have never lied to Congress
Trump and Sessions spin the facts on DACA
Sessions: Trump's criticism is 'hurtful'
New info sheds light on obstruction inquiry
See More
Sessions defends Trump on immigration policy
Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers pointed remarks against the Trump administration's critics on immigration.
Source: CNN