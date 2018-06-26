Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump travel ban
trump travel ban

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump reacts to travel ban ruling

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump reacts to travel ban ruling

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the White House after the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Trump reacts to travel ban ruling

Wolf

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the White House after the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban.
Source: CNN