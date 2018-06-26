Antonio Sabato Jr.: Put Maxine Waters in jail

Actor and congressional hopeful Antonio Sabato Jr. tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) should be put in jail for encouraging people to keep pushing back on members of Trump's administration in public spaces. Waters denies President Donald Trump's claim that she called for people to "harm" his supporters, as he tweeted.
Actor and congressional hopeful Antonio Sabato Jr. tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) should be put in jail for encouraging people to keep pushing back on members of Trump's administration in public spaces. Waters denies President Donald Trump's claim that she called for people to "harm" his supporters, as he tweeted.