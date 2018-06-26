Breaking News

    Immigration Lawyer: Ankle monitors a no-brainer

Javier Gonzalez, a father of three living in Palm Beach, Florida, is facing deportation to Mexico and being separated from his family after originally coming to the US at 15 years old and wearing an ankle monitor issued by immigration officers. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
