Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN reporter heckled at rally featuring Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN reporter heckled at rally featuring Trump

CNN's Jim Acosta was heckled while covering a campaign rally with President Donald Trump for incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)

See More

CNN reporter heckled at rally featuring Trump

CNN's Jim Acosta was heckled while covering a campaign rally with President Donald Trump for incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Source: CNN