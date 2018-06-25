Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN reporter presses Sanders on due process claim

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN reporter presses Sanders on due process claim

CNN's Jeff Zeleny questions White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on her claim that migrants who entered the US can receive due process without seeing a judge.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

CNN reporter presses Sanders on due process claim

CNN's Jeff Zeleny questions White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on her claim that migrants who entered the US can receive due process without seeing a judge.
Source: CNN