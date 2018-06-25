Breaking News
Sen.: Immigration facility a disturbing picture
Sen.: Immigration facility a disturbing picture
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) describes what she saw after touring an immigration facility in McAllen, Texas.
Source: CNN
Sen.: Immigration facility a disturbing picture
Newsroom
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) describes what she saw after touring an immigration facility in McAllen, Texas.
Source: CNN