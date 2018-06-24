Breaking News

    Lawmaker blames DACA, Obama for border crisis

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the Trump administration says they have the data to reunite children with their families separated at the border and that "the track record in the prior administration wasn't too good either."
