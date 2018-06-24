Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee is facing allegations of racism after he tweeted a photo of five men who appear to be using hand signs associated with the MS-13 gang with the caption, "Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House."
