    Sen. Sanders: Trump not serious about policy

Sen. Sanders: Trump not serious about policy

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says that the Trump administration is not serious about creating comprehensive immigration reform policy and says that the president needs to make it clear that the United States is not a nation which tears children from their parents.
Source: CNN

