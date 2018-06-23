Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sarah Sanders: I was kicked out of restaurant

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sarah Sanders: I was kicked out of restaurant

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

US Immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Sarah Sanders: I was kicked out of restaurant

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN