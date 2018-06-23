Breaking News

    Rubio: Trump isn't going to change behavior

Rubio: Trump isn't going to change behavior

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tells CNN's David Axelrod he doesn't think President Trump will change his behavior, as he acts the same way he did on the campaign trail.
