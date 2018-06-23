Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Speier: I saw children crying in cells

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Speier: I saw children crying in cells

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) describes to CNN's Ana Cabrera what she witnessed when visiting detained children at the border.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Speier: I saw children crying in cells

Newsroom

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) describes to CNN's Ana Cabrera what she witnessed when visiting detained children at the border.
Source: CNN