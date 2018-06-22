Breaking News

    Trump tries to shift immigration conversation

President Donald Trump hosted citizens "permanently separated" from their loved ones due to crime, attempting to turn the attention away from the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
