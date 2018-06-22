Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D) California Friday Washington
Rep. Ted Lieu (D) California Friday Washington

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker plays audio of children crying

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker plays audio of children crying

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) played the audio recording of immigrant children crying after being separated from their families.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker plays audio of children crying

Newsroom

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) played the audio recording of immigrant children crying after being separated from their families.
Source: CNN