Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Surpeme Court
U.S. Surpeme Court

    JUST WATCHED

    SCOTUS: Warrant generally needed to track cell phone location data

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

SCOTUS: Warrant generally needed to track cell phone location data

The Supreme Court said the government generally needs a warrant if it wants to track an individual's location through cell phone records over an extended period of time.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court decisions (15 Videos)

See More

SCOTUS: Warrant generally needed to track cell phone location data

Newsroom

The Supreme Court said the government generally needs a warrant if it wants to track an individual's location through cell phone records over an extended period of time.
Source: CNN