Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Poppy Harlow Trump immigration phony nr_00000000
Poppy Harlow Trump immigration phony nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN host responds to Trump calling separation stories 'phony'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN host responds to Trump calling separation stories 'phony'

CNN's Poppy Harlow responds to President Trump who described recent accounts of separated families at the border as "phony stories."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (16 Videos)

See More

CNN host responds to Trump calling separation stories 'phony'

Newsroom

CNN's Poppy Harlow responds to President Trump who described recent accounts of separated families at the border as "phony stories."
Source: CNN