Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Border Patrol agents take a father and son from Honduras into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas. The asylum seekers were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political-asylum status. John Moore/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a father and son from Honduras into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas. The asylum seekers were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political-asylum status. John Moore/Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    Military bases could house 20,000 migrant kids

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Military bases could house 20,000 migrant kids

The US government might send up to 20,000 undocumented immigrant children to housing on several military bases, according to the US Department of Defense.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Military bases could house 20,000 migrant kids

Newsroom

The US government might send up to 20,000 undocumented immigrant children to housing on several military bases, according to the US Department of Defense.
Source: CNN