    Immigration lawyer speaks on stalled cases

Immigration lawyer speaks on stalled cases

A picture of confusion emerged as criminal cases stalled against migrants with children in two federal courts despite US President Donald Trump's order to prosecute everyone suspected of illegal entry at the border. CNN speaks to an immigration lawyer who was inside the courtroom.
