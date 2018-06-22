Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: Children treated as political pawns

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: Children treated as political pawns

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed the practice of separating families at the border, saying the "outcry from every corner of the country" forced the Trump administration to act.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton: Children treated as political pawns

Wolf

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed the practice of separating families at the border, saying the "outcry from every corner of the country" forced the Trump administration to act.
Source: CNN