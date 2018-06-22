Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: National Enquirer let Cohen review stories

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: National Enquirer let Cohen review stories

Executives from the National Enquirer provided President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen the opportunity to review articles and cover photos featuring Trump or his political opponents before they were published, according to The Washington Post. CNN's MJ Lee reports.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

WaPo: National Enquirer let Cohen review stories

Newsroom

Executives from the National Enquirer provided President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen the opportunity to review articles and cover photos featuring Trump or his political opponents before they were published, according to The Washington Post. CNN's MJ Lee reports.
Source: CNN