Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo

    JUST WATCHED

    Gov. Cuomo: HHS put gag order on foster facilities

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gov. Cuomo: HHS put gag order on foster facilities

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Health and Human Services has put a gag order on facilities where children are being held, preventing the state from being able to locate children separated from their families and provide additional support.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Gov. Cuomo: HHS put gag order on foster facilities

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Health and Human Services has put a gag order on facilities where children are being held, preventing the state from being able to locate children separated from their families and provide additional support.
Source: CNN