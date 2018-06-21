Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Barron Trump and his mother Melania Trump stand on stage after Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Barron Trump and his mother Melania Trump stand on stage after Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet

Actor Peter Fonda has apologized for a tweet in which he said that President Trump's youngest son Barron should be separated from his mother and put "in a cage with pedophiles."
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet

New Day

Actor Peter Fonda has apologized for a tweet in which he said that President Trump's youngest son Barron should be separated from his mother and put "in a cage with pedophiles."
Source: CNN