Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'

"Enough is enough," says Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas. "This is not what we are about as a nation." Legislators, he says, "do not understand the border."
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'

Amanpour

"Enough is enough," says Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas. "This is not what we are about as a nation." Legislators, he says, "do not understand the border."
Source: CNN