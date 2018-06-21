Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'
"Enough is enough," says Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas. "This is not what we are about as a nation." Legislators, he says, "do not understand the border."
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'
Harsh criticism by evangelical Trump supporter
Royal Wedding cellist on becoming a sensation at 19
South Korea: Goal is complete denuclearization
New York attorney general on suing Trump
Trump-Kim summit: Optimism in South Korea
Arms expert makes sense of the Trump-Kim summit
Singapore PM: Kim has 'intention to do something'
Connecting through music with "The Band's Visit"
Glenda Jackson returns to Broadway
"Shock and Awe": Getting it right on Iraq
Iran: Not everyone will take orders from Washington
See More
Republican border mayor: 'This is ridiculous'
Amanpour
"Enough is enough," says Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas. "This is not what we are about as a nation." Legislators, he says, "do not understand the border."
Source: CNN