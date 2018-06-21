Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bad lip reading north korea summit moos dnt _00001110
bad lip reading north korea summit moos dnt _00001110

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump, Kim get 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump, Kim get 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment

Bad Lip Reading reads the lips of Trump and Kim Jong Un, hears "dude" and "homie." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Source: CNN

Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (16 Videos)

See More

Trump, Kim get 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment

Bad Lip Reading reads the lips of Trump and Kim Jong Un, hears "dude" and "homie." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Source: CNN