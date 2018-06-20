Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to keep families together at the border, but says that the 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Standing behind Trump are Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order to keep families together at the border, but says that the 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Standing behind Trump are Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump signs executive order to end family separations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump signs executive order to end family separations

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to end the separation of immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Trump signs executive order to end family separations

Newsroom

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to end the separation of immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.
Source: CNN