Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump contradicts aides on border separations
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump contradicts aides on border separations
President Trump appears to contradict his own administration by claiming he will sign "something" to stop the separations of families illegally entering the US.
Source: CNN
Family separations (15 Videos)
Trump contradicts aides on border separations
Trump: Will sign executive order to end separations
Lewandowski: I was mocking Democrat, not girl
Clapper: Fine line between civility and brutality
Wolf grills ICE leader: Is this policy humane?
Trump: Take children away to prosecute parents
Trump adviser: They're invaders, not immigrants
Family sought asylum, found detention instead
What zero tolerance really looks like
Young girl to separated kids: Stay strong
Scaramucci: Trump needs to change this now
DHS secretary: We will not apologize
Border Patrol: No policy to separate families
Story behind viral photo of crying toddler
Children play outside detention center
DHS: 2,000 children separated from families
See More
Trump contradicts aides on border separations
Wolf
President Trump appears to contradict his own administration by claiming he will sign "something" to stop the separations of families illegally entering the US.
Source: CNN