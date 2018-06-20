Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

title: Southwest Key Programs promo video duration: 00:03:38 site: Youtube author: null published: Wed Sep 01 2010 11:44:05 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Dr. Juan Sanchez, President and Founder of Southwest Key Programs, talks about the Austin based non-profit's mission and programs.
title: Southwest Key Programs promo video duration: 00:03:38 site: Youtube author: null published: Wed Sep 01 2010 11:44:05 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Dr. Juan Sanchez, President and Founder of Southwest Key Programs, talks about the Austin based non-profit's mission and programs.

    JUST WATCHED

    Immigrant shelters CEO among highest paid

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Immigrant shelters CEO among highest paid

The CEO who runs 26 immigrant shelters across the country makes nearly $1.5 million a year, which makes him one of the highest paid charity CEO's in the country. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Immigrant shelters CEO among highest paid

The Lead

The CEO who runs 26 immigrant shelters across the country makes nearly $1.5 million a year, which makes him one of the highest paid charity CEO's in the country. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Source: CNN