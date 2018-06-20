Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker tries to explain separating families

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker tries to explain separating families

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and CNN's Alisyn Camerota spar over why the Trump administration will not hold families who illegally cross the border in detention centers together.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker tries to explain separating families

New Day

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and CNN's Alisyn Camerota spar over why the Trump administration will not hold families who illegally cross the border in detention centers together.
Source: CNN