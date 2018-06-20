Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lawmaker tries to explain separating families
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lawmaker tries to explain separating families
Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and CNN's Alisyn Camerota spar over why the Trump administration will not hold families who illegally cross the border in detention centers together.
Source: CNN
Family separations (15 Videos)
Lawmaker tries to explain separating families
Clapper: Fine line between civility and brutality
Wolf grills ICE leader: Is this policy humane?
Trump: Take children away to prosecute parents
Trump adviser: They're invaders, not immigrants
Family sought asylum, found detention instead
What zero tolerance really looks like
Young girl to separated kids: Stay strong
Scaramucci: Trump needs to change this now
DHS secretary: We will not apologize
Border Patrol: No policy to separate families
Story behind viral photo of crying toddler
Children play outside detention center
DHS: 2,000 children separated from families
Angry lawmakers demand access to ICE facility
Sessions defends family separation with Bible
See More
Lawmaker tries to explain separating families
New Day
Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and CNN's Alisyn Camerota spar over why the Trump administration will not hold families who illegally cross the border in detention centers together.
Source: CNN