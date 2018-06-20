Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 12: A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 12: A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Father: My 2-year-old girl didn't deserve that

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father: My 2-year-old girl didn't deserve that

The father of the 2-year-old girl captured in a photo crying at the US border speaks about his reaction to the viral photo, claiming "it breaks my heart."
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

Father: My 2-year-old girl didn't deserve that

The father of the 2-year-old girl captured in a photo crying at the US border speaks about his reaction to the viral photo, claiming "it breaks my heart."
Source: CNN