Republicans turn on Trump over border separations
Republicans turn on Trump over border sepations
Several high-profile Republicans have turned against President Trump over his administration's practice of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border. CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
reports.
Source: CNN
The Lead
